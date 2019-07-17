EPS for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Expected At $0.63; Investors Bancorp Has 1.08 Sentiment

Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 90 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 83 sold and decreased their stock positions in Investors Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 198.71 million shares, down from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Investors Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 57 Increased: 57 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. USFD’s profit would be $137.66 million giving it 14.35 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, US Foods Holding Corp.’s analysts see 70.27% EPS growth. It closed at $36.15 lastly. It is down 11.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 06/03/2018 US Foods Announces Appointment of New Member to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Hoplite Capital Management Buys 1.2% of US Foods Holding; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Independent Restaurant Case Volume Increased 4.3%; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees `Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – “OUTLOOK FOR INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND THE OVERALL INDUSTRY REMAINS STRONG”; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.2% to $224M; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Expects FY18 Total Case Volume Growth of 1%; 06/03/2018 – US Foods Holding Names Sunil Gupta to the Board; 17/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.36 million shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) has declined 18.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $172.5, UP 3.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 19.37% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. for 27.91 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 21.42 million shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 206,000 shares.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Investors Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $52.95 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

