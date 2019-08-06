EPS for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Expected At $0.35; Espey MFG & Electronics (ESP)’s Sentiment Is 3.33

Espey MFG & Electronics Corp (ESP) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.83, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 3 decreased and sold positions in Espey MFG & Electronics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 821,174 shares, up from 409,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Espey MFG & Electronics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.11M giving it 14.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 34,980 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 3,482 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Mason Street Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,607 shares. 301,339 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 92,669 shares. Nomura Asset reported 19,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Millennium Management Llc reported 95,121 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 135,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 39,689 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 89,816 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 457,068 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 29,517 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. On Friday, July 12 BIDDLE WILLING L bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 480 shares. 480 shares were bought by Biddle Catherine U, worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $776.71 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.92 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.28 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 31.78 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 2,383 shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) has risen 0.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ESP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Espey Mfg & Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESP); 14/05/2018 – Espey Mfg & Electronics 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS CORP – SALES ORDER BACKLOG WAS $47.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, VS SALES ORDER BACKLOG OF $38.7 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

