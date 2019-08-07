EPS for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Expected At $0.35; California Water Service Group (CWT)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12M giving it 14.94 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 55,892 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm

California Water Service Group (CWT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 94 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their holdings in California Water Service Group. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.20 million shares, down from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding California Water Service Group in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 BIDDLE WILLING L bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 480 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $784.01 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.26 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:UBA) 5.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Retail REITs Built On Family-Branded Models Of Repeatability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 38,346 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.5% or 86,614 shares. Amer Group Inc owns 22,383 shares. 68,069 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 83,708 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 84,489 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 1.13M shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 68,768 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 358 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 150,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 492,188 were reported by Northern Tru Corp.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group for 80,083 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 22,240 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loudon Investment Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 15,120 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 345,587 shares.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 41.73 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 279,539 shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. California Water Service Group (CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California Water Service declares $0.1975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Water Service Group (CWT) CEO Martin Kropelnicki on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Water Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.