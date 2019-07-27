EPS for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Expected At $-1.20; Howard Capital Management Boosted Visa Com Cl A (V) Position By $918,684

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report $-1.20 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-1.14 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s analysts see 8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 68,066 shares traded. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 36.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma; 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – UroGen Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%

Howard Capital Management increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 5,889 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)'s stock rose 13.45%. The Howard Capital Management holds 95,707 shares with $14.95M value, up from 89,818 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $412.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN, worth $11.34M on Thursday, February 7.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $177 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Howard Capital Management decreased Information Technology Sector (IYW) stake by 17,669 shares to 71,018 valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) stake by 12,244 shares and now owns 58,724 shares. Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 57,643 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 87,475 shares. Choate Investment Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,366 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 1.37 million shares. Bellecapital Intl owns 34,767 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 157,000 shares. Roundview Capital Lc stated it has 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx holds 17,557 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 10,732 are held by Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. 2.33M are held by Mackenzie. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 114,800 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Personal Advisors Corporation has 23,116 shares. Moreover, Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.13M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 45.51% above currents $31.27 stock price. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $650.15 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.

