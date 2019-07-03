EPS for UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) Expected At $-0.03; Terex Has 1.07 Sentiment

Terex Corp (TEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 109 funds increased and started new holdings, while 102 sold and decreased holdings in Terex Corp. The funds in our database reported: 63.24 million shares, down from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Terex Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 81 Increased: 57 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, UQM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 44,934 shares traded. UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) has risen 53.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.27% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON COMPLETION OF RE-EVALUATION, BOTH PARTIES CURRENTLY EXPECT TO RESUBMIT APPLICATION TO CFIUS FOR APPROVAL; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Intends to Engage CNHTC in Discussions to Pursue Possibility of Alternative Arrangements; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM)

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.90 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UQM Technologies to be acquired by Danfoss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UQM Technologies Represents A Great Arbitrage Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on UQM Technologies Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UQM Technologies, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 164.07% more from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) or 26,000 shares. 231,340 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 1 shares. 200,000 were reported by Polar Asset Ptnrs Inc. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 3,700 shares stake. Teton Advisors accumulated 250,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 348,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Raymond James Ser Advsrs owns 564,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 16,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 167,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) for 52,544 shares.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 806,779 shares traded. Terex Corporation (TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 14.45% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation for 2.90 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 418,974 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 679,558 shares. The Texas-based Stanley Capital Management Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,939 shares.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ASV Holdings, Inc. Signs Definitive Merger Agreement With Yanmar Holdings – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity.