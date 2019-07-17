EPS for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Expected At $-0.18; Shorts at THRESHER INDUSTRIES (THRR) Lowered By 49.49%

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 65.38% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 3,261 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer

THRESHER INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:THRR) had a decrease of 49.49% in short interest. THRR’s SI was 14,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 49.49% from 29,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Thresher Industries, Inc. engages in the production and sale of aluminum and metal matrix composite alloy castings. The company has market cap of $299,935. The Company’s products include permanent mold castings; and metal matrix composite products in various states of finish, including outside processes, such as x-ray, machined, and painted. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers engineering support, design, and prototype development services, as well as proprietary casting technologies, including Eco Core technology, a bio-degradable recyclable process.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.32 million. The firm offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maker specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and maker or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numerical control machining.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Universal Technical Institute, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 8,519 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Teton Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 130,000 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 9,450 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 22,952 shares or 0% of the stock. 80,000 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 119,574 shares. State Street Corp reported 12,718 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3,207 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 13,851 shares. Coliseum Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 4.44% or 3.60M shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 28,322 shares.