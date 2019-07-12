EPS for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Expected At $-0.18; Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Centurylink (CTL) Position

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 65.38% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 13,402 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 54.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 194,329 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 430,004 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 10.29 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Universal Technical Institute, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 1.54 million shares. Mcclain Value Limited reported 252,679 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 518,064 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Alyeska Limited Partnership holds 603,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 221,437 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,851 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Coliseum Cap Management Limited has 4.44% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 3.60M shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,697 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 63,017 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 791,764 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 119,574 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $5,061 activity. MCWATERS KIMBERLY J bought $5,061 worth of stock or 1,291 shares.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.83 million. The firm offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maker specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and maker or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numerical control machining.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. $254.40 million worth of stock was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Guggenheim. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. UBS downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CTL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $353.01M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.