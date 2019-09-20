EPS for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Expected At $0.57; 0 Analysts Covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)

Analysts expect Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ULH’s profit would be $16.18M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.56% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 200,894 shares traded or 199.20% up from the average. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C

Among 2 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has GBX 121 highest and GBX 110 lowest target. GBX 115.50’s average target is 9.27% above currents GBX 105.7 stock price. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TALK in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. See TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Unchanged

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 68.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $681.78 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.

