EPS for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Expected At $0.37; Smartsheet Class A (SMAR) Shorts Down By 11.2%

Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR) had a decrease of 11.2% in short interest. SMAR’s SI was 3.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.2% from 3.54 million shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 2 days are for Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR)’s short sellers to cover SMAR’s short positions. The SI to Smartsheet Inc Class A’s float is 8.76%. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 2.38M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $62.39 million giving it 13.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Univar Solutions Inc.’s analysts see -11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 531,600 shares traded. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 09/05/2018 – Univar: Newlin Appointed Executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Univar; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Univar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNVR); 09/05/2018 – Univar: Jukes Succeeds Stephen Newlin as CEO, President; 11/05/2018 – Univar Expands Agreement with BASF to Include Care Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR: PACT TO BUY EARTHOIL; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Net $65.4M; 07/05/2018 – Univar Opens New Technical Excellence Center in Milan

Among 5 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $4500 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is 33.33% above currents $37.95 stock price. Smartsheet had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 2. JP Morgan maintained Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 959.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

