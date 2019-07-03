EPS for Univar Inc. (UNVR) Expected At $0.45; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.26% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $76.38 million giving it 12.09 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Univar Inc.’s analysts see 36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 309,134 shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Univar Announces Western Canadian Distribution Agreement with Boss Lubricants; 11/05/2018 – Univar Expands Agreement with BASF to Include Care Chemicals; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Univar: Newlin Appointed Executive Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – Univar Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 10/05/2018 – Univar Sees High-Single-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Univar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.85

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 73.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 635,594 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

