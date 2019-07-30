EPS for Univar Inc. (UNVR) Expected At $0.44; Old Republic International Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.38% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $74.67M giving it 12.60 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Univar Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 934,877 shares traded. Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 11/05/2018 – UNIVAR INC – EXPANSION OF DEAL WITH BASF TO INCLUDE CARE CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director; 06/03/2018 Univar Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Univar; 09/05/2018 – UNIVAR NAMES DAVID JUKES AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Univar Specialty Consumables to Distribute Purdy Professional Paint Tools; 10/05/2018 – Univar: On Track for Low-Double-Digit Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – UNIVAR REPORTS PACT TO BUY EARTHOIL, NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Univar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNVR)

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 158 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 124 reduced and sold their stock positions in Old Republic International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 217.43 million shares, down from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Old Republic International Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 103 Increased: 110 New Position: 48.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 74.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

Among 2 analysts covering Univar (NYSE:UNVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Univar had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 1.59 million shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation for 398,574 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 93,226 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 3.31% invested in the company for 295,673 shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 3.18% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

