EPS for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Expected At $0.54; SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD SHARES -H (SIELF) Shorts Increased By 0.75%

SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP CO LTD SHARES -H (OTCMKTS:SIELF) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. SIELF’s SI was 4.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 4.24M shares previously. It closed at $0.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.20% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. UNTY’s profit would be $5.85 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 2,376 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides equipment, equipment sets, and engineering works and contracting services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm makes and sells nuclear power, nuclear island, wind power, and environmental protection equipment, as well as heavy machinery, including forging components; and provides solution packages for utilization of solid waste, sewage treatment, power generation environment protection, and distributed energy systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers thermal power equipment and corollary equipment; and nuclear power conventional island, and power transmission and distribution equipment.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $233.01 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

