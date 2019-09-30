EPS for United Technologies (UTX) Expected At $2.01; Oxford Industries (OXM)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report $2.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.15% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. UTX’s profit would be $1.73B giving it 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, United Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -8.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 73 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 71 decreased and sold their positions in Oxford Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 16.24 million shares, up from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oxford Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.83% above currents $136.39 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.68 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 181,177 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN