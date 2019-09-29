EPS for United States Cellular (USM) Expected At $0.34; Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report $0.34 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.07% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. USM’s profit would be $29.56 million giving it 27.08 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, United States Cellular Corporation’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 158,278 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 10.79% above currents $10.38 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.71 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Corsair Mgmt L P has 1.29% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 461,109 shares. 1.70M were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Atria Lc reported 14,586 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 277,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe Company invested 2.4% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Virtu Fin Ltd Llc invested in 39,829 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 113,175 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares stake. Northern Trust holds 0% or 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Raymond James & Assocs holds 244,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 29,482 shares.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 241.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Flex Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:FLEX) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock has $5300 highest and $4000 lowest target. $45.25’s average target is 22.86% above currents $36.83 stock price. United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of USM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 5 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alphabet Stock Made Lemonade With Google Fiberâ€™s Lemons – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Cellular -10% after Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold United States Cellular Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.17 million shares or 6.78% more from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 5,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 39,900 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 10,412 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co accumulated 5 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). 91,377 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 353,264 shares in its portfolio. 4,587 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.62% or 50,000 shares. 5,262 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 1,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 21,062 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 21,310 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 9,100 shares.