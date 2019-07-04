EPS for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Expected At $0.36; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) Sentiment Is 1.11

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 824,726 shares, up from 699,849 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. UIHC’s profit would be $15.49 million giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 414.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 21,938 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $203.72 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 63.08 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 111,963 shares. Family Management Corp owns 12,854 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 13,189 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 600 shares.

It closed at $14.76 lastly. It is down 5.38% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $59.40 million activity.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $635.26 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It has a 476.13 P/E ratio. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 26,125 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 13,993 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Geode Management Llc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 16,819 shares. 58,650 were reported by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 6,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1,872 shares. Ameritas Invest invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 50,462 are owned by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 105,570 shares. 735 were accumulated by Pnc Fin. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 18,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $252,453 activity. Peed Daniel had sold 8,000 shares worth $128,600. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $40,350 was bought by Hogan Michael. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Menon Deepak bought $9,193. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. Whittemore Kent G also bought $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, February 22.