EPS for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Expected At $0.36; Advent Capital Management Boosted By $720,000 Its Macy’s (M) Position

Advent Capital Management increased Macy’s Inc (M) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 30,000 shares as Macy’s Inc (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Advent Capital Management holds 215,000 shares with $5.17M value, up from 185,000 last quarter. Macy’s Inc now has $6.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.51M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY

Analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. UIHC’s profit would be $15.55M giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 414.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 21,938 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $637.42 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It has a 476.13 P/E ratio. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 14 insider sales for $252,453 activity. Peed Daniel sold $65,038 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $14,560 was made by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $317,200. Hogan Michael bought $40,350 worth of stock. Another trade for 580 shares valued at $9,193 was made by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NDA) (UIHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% or 8,089 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated accumulated 163,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 118,052 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 38,220 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 28,826 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 7,241 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 46,900 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 303,012 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 315,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Advent Capital Management decreased Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) stake by 21.78M shares to 38.14M valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kaman Corp (Prn) stake by 1.73 million shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Teradyne Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Macy’s Stock Was Moving Higher Today – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo Adjusts Guidance After Acquiring Ranir Global For $750M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.