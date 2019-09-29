EPS for United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Expected At $0.58; Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.45% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. UCBI’s profit would be $45.88M giving it 12.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, United Community Banks, Inc.’s analysts see -1.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 504,481 shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 113 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 107 decreased and sold stock positions in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The funds in our database now possess: 341.63 million shares, up from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Plains All American Pipeline LP in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 82 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 9.6% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for 39.64 million shares. Samson Capital Management Llc owns 187,007 shares or 8.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 6.73% invested in the company for 37.36 million shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 6.36% in the stock. Rr Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.25 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold United Community Banks, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.65 million shares or 2.64% more from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 90,291 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,906 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 16,944 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 147,400 shares. 1.04 million are held by Geode Cap Management Llc. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% or 75,250 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Ameritas Partners Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,587 shares. Regions holds 0% or 10,339 shares in its portfolio. 103,555 are owned by Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Com De. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 41 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 94,030 shares.

