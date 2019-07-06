EPS for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Expected At $0.05; Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 24 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 28 decreased and sold stock positions in Enterprise GP Holdings LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enterprise GP Holdings LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

