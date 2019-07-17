EPS for Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Expected At $0.04; NUTRITIONAL HIGH INTL ORDINARY SHARE (SPLIF) Shorts Lowered By 99.28%

NUTRITIONAL HIGH INTL INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SPLIF) had a decrease of 99.28% in short interest. SPLIF’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.28% from 69,500 shares previously. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1301. About 3,000 shares traded. Nutritional High International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLIF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 89.74% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $736,941 giving it 114.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 5,002 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES

Nutritional High International Inc. operates in the medical marijuana, retail marijuana, and hemp infused products sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.55 million. It operates through Marijuana-Infused Products and Hemp-Infused Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on acquiring, designing, and developing marijuana-infused products, and marijuana concentrate products and brands; and acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and distributing products infused with non-psychoactive constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

More notable recent Nutritional High International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLIF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Nutritional High (CNSX:EAT) Impressive West Coast Distribution Footprint – Midas Letter” on January 30, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “SPLIF Stock Is All Set to Prosper With Marijuana Edibles – Profit Confidential” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutritional High acquires 51% stake in Bright Green Lights – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Nutritional High International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannaCure reports successful first harvest – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Top Edibles Companies Show Huge Potential in U.S. Market – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 182,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 28,065 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 27,390 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 19 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 48,852 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 64,390 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 37,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 49,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.24 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 15,381 shares. 1 are held by Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. $850,400 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G. On Wednesday, February 6 Gerstein Richard bought $104,250 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 5,000 shares. The insider CHARRON PAUL R bought 5,000 shares worth $104,850. 35,543 shares valued at $764,380 were bought by Bishop Robert J on Thursday, February 7.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $336.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unifi Manufacturing to upgrade its texturing capabilities in the Americas with exclusive use of unique new technology – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Titan International Inc (TWI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cato Corporation (CATO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Management on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.