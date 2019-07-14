EPS for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Expected At $-1.73; Nbw Capital Has Decreased Its The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Holding

Nbw Capital Llc decreased The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) stake by 14.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 17,275 shares with $5.70 million value, down from 20,211 last quarter. The Ultimate Software Group I now has $10.50 billion valuation. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report $-1.73 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 7.49% from last quarter's $-1.87 EPS. After having $-1.82 EPS previously, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.'s analysts see -4.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 296,216 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc reported 7,522 shares. 65,023 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 1.86M shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.55% or 580,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ca owns 48,050 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Fosun Ltd holds 46,144 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 228,694 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ws Management Lllp accumulated 25,528 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,029 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Cap Invsts has 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 1.13M are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. California Employees Retirement accumulated 66,053 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultragenyx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20.

Nbw Capital Llc increased Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 52,566 shares to 301,796 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 46,800 shares and now owns 407,943 shares. Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 531 shares. $1.30M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Rogers Adam. Phenicie John C sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66 million. The insider Swick Gregory sold $987,351. On Friday, February 8 SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 66,758 shares. The insider SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 658 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 139,614 shares stake. York Mgmt Glob Advsr Llc owns 176,527 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Lp holds 785,025 shares or 7.11% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 6,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company reported 1,825 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma accumulated 88,516 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.1% or 15,000 shares. 11,735 are held by Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 27,988 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,067 shares.