EPS for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Expected At $2.79; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Had 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 15 with “Equal Weight”. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) rating on Friday, June 28. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 505 target. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Sell” rating by Shore Capital on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 505 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 540.00 Initiates Starts

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 430.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 465.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.79 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.41% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. ULTA’s profit would be $163.09M giving it 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS is correct. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -9.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 3.70 billion GBP. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It has a 25.72 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

The stock decreased 0.19% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 519.5. About 957,729 shares traded. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 7,164 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 24,308 shares. 1,634 are held by Bluecrest Cap. 1,199 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. 258,974 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd owns 1,578 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.07% or 35,108 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 8,882 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,137 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 29,522 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,039 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).