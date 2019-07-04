EPS for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Expected At $-0.38; CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (CTTOF) Shorts Decreased By 7.55%

CTT CORREIOS PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) had a decrease of 7.55% in short interest. CTTOF’s SI was 449,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.55% from 485,800 shares previously. It closed at $3.533 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.24 EPS previously, U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s analysts see 58.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 8,835 shares traded. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has declined 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.46% the S&P500.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $331.63 million. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and electric-powered fracturing services. It currently has negative earnings.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $351.81 million. The firm operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers courier, urgent mail, and merchandise services; banking services; services related with the distribution of advertising mail; and physical and hybrid mail production, as well as electronic document management services.