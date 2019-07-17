EPS for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Expected At $0.81; Shorts at Steel Dynamics (STLD) Raised By 13.19%

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) had an increase of 13.19% in short interest. STLD’s SI was 4.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.19% from 4.20M shares previously. With 1.97 million avg volume, 2 days are for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD)’s short sellers to cover STLD’s short positions. The SI to Steel Dynamics Inc’s float is 2.17%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 473,516 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.96% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. USPH’s profit would be $10.34 million giving it 38.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 4,317 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 8,107 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 8,588 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 35,320 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 1,039 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 217,392 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 55,304 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 388,507 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,260 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,087 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 71,737 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 292 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp owns 11,295 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 39,766 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 9,346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. Another trade for 950 shares valued at $100,064 was bought by Chapman Harry S. $52,585 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A on Friday, March 29.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 86.95 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 5.77 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. Another trade for 5,740 shares valued at $149,986 was bought by Pushis Glenn. The insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. $51,160 worth of stock was bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

