EPS for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Expected At $0.81; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham. See AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $37 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.96% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. USPH’s profit would be $10.34 million giving it 38.85 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 75,500 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atreca Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Lisa Decker as Chief Business Officer and Courtney Phillips as General Counsel – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 465 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Perkins Capital Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,750 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 0% or 206,884 shares. Kennedy Cap has 0.15% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 242,951 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,673 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,036 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,302 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 129,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,894 were accumulated by Us Bank & Trust De. Fosun Intl Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 200,559 shares.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 97,060 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 116,844 are owned by Thb Asset Mgmt. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Art Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 2,231 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 488,333 shares. 2,054 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 215,470 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 2,145 shares. Citigroup accumulated 14,514 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 217 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 25,530 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Physical Therapy Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CEO Christopher Reading on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of stock or 950 shares. 500 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares with value of $52,585 were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 87.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.