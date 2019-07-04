EPS for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Expected At $1.10; CONTL AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (CTTAF) Sellers Increased By 0.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $1.10 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. USCR’s profit would be $18.28M giving it 11.61 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s analysts see -1,200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 122,634 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

CONTL AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. CTTAF’s SI was 717,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 710,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7176 days are for CONTL AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s short sellers to cover CTTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 820 shares traded or 187.72% up from the average. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides services and products primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.70 billion. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Powertrain segment provides gasoline and diesel injection systems; turbochargers; engine management and transmission control systems, including sensors and actuators; exhaust aftertreatment and fuel supply systems; and components and systems for hybrid and electric drives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold U.S. Concrete, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 20,705 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 1.8% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Oppenheimer & stated it has 6,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,358 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,211 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 6,551 shares. Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 10,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.05% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Advsr Asset has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 8,805 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 19,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 16,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9,165 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $9,165 was made by Sutherland Colin McGill on Tuesday, January 22.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $848.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.