EPS for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Expected At $1.02; J Goldman & Company LP Upped Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holding By $31.47 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 215.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 283,500 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 415,000 shares with $46.08M value, up from 131,500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $263.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 7.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $1.02 EPS on August, 9 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.37% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. USCR’s profit would be $16.95M giving it 11.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s analysts see -1,120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 64,531 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $800.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

