EPS for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Expected At $1.08; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shorts Up By 2.6%

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. KALU’s SI was 454,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 442,700 shares previously. With 111,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s short sellers to cover KALU’s short positions. The SI to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s float is 2.92%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 53,142 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.08 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.68% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $41.67 million giving it 61.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $263.77. About 54,875 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 80.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 1.41% above currents $263.77 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.