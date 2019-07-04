EPS for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Expected At $1.01; Lakeland Financial (LKFN)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.45% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $38.73M giving it 54.72 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 6.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 47,435 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 70 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 49 sold and decreased stock positions in Lakeland Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “San Mateo County, California, Adopts Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud to Help Manage Data – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 64.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,151 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 0.24% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,230 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 16,457 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. 603,931 were accumulated by Praesidium Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability Company invested in 1.51% or 2,400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,809 shares. Laurion Management Lp owns 8,704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 15,905 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0.04% or 439,621 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 34,478 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WTFC or LKFN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.75M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.