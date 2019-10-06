EPS for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Expected At $0.37; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased By $53.65 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Position

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.92% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TWO’s profit would be $99.44 million giving it 8.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.28M shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 The leaked draft report allegedly said that $2 million worth of sales proceeds have moved from both companies’ bank account in North Korea to Singapore; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS OF $0.46 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Net $334.8M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to one class of notes issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Attend the KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 29.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 329,126 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 1.46 million shares with $238.21M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 216,695 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Among 3 analysts covering Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investments has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 9.68% above currents $13.22 stock price. Two Harbors Investments had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,476 activity. Hammond Karen bought $74,476 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) on Thursday, August 22.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 30,750 shares or 51.82% less from 63,826 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 17,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv owns 12,850 shares.

