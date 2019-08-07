EPS for Turtle Beach (HEAR) Expected At $-0.17; Highlander Capital Management Trimmed By $389,603 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 7,351 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 62,828 shares with $3.39M value, down from 70,179 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $233.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Analysts expect Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 142.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Turtle Beach Corporation’s analysts see -230.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 418,315 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 25/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach 1Q Rev $40.9M; 09/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $0.95; 13/03/2018 – Turtle Beach Becomes the Official Audio Partner of Gfinity’s Elite Series; 24/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards; 28/03/2018 – Turtle Back Zoo Achieves Humane Certification for Animal Welfare; 08/05/2018 – SG VTB Holdings, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Turtle Beach; 06/03/2018 – Turtle Beach 4Q Rev $79.7M; 27/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Retires Series B Preferred Stk; 11/05/2018 – $HEAR. A $12.50 outperform recommendation by Wedbush, a 90 RSI. On technicals alone, $HEAR should retreat to $11 or $11.50. Good luck to all

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 75,749 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.00 million shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.60 million shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,317 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau Assoc invested in 1.13% or 2.10 million shares. Gyroscope Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,555 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 40,088 shares. New York-based Olstein Mgmt LP has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Main Street Limited Liability Corporation has 36,732 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Group Inc Ltd has 759,093 shares. Signature Estate And Limited Co has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apriem Advsr reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burns J W & Inc owns 15,788 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $141.63 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.82 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group initiated the shares of HEAR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.