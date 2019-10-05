EPS for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Expected At $0.55; Shorts at CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (CABJF) Raised By 20.04%

CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF) had an increase of 20.04% in short interest. CABJF’s SI was 373,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.04% from 311,400 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 312 days are for CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF)’s short sellers to cover CABJF’s short positions. It closed at $145.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to report $0.55 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.02% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. TPB’s profit would be $10.69M giving it 10.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 175,883 shares traded. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 12.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 30/04/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS BUYS VAPOR SUPPLY; 13/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands: Brad Beard Named VP, Finance, Business Planning; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – TURNING POINT BUYS VAPOR SUPPLY, SEES IMMEDIATE EARNINGS BOOST; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 11/05/2018 – U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire Midwest Lumber; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – BANK OF TANZANIA APPROVES MERGER OF TWIGA BANCORP AND TPB BANK; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Net $3.03M; 30/04/2018 – Turning Point Brands Acquires Vapor Supply

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.81 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $21.32 billion. It provides craft and specialty and non-alcoholic beer, and soft drinks. It has a 100.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Carlsberg, and Tuborg brands.