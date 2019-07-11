EPS for Tupperware Brands (TUP) Expected At $1.02; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering NiSource Inc. (NI)

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. TUP’s profit would be $49.71 million giving it 4.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 781,098 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.84 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancshares owns 10,235 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 13,113 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 284 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communication holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 136 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 20,058 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 387,841 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.16% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 88,511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 3,563 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc accumulated 10,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 506,296 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $376,901 activity. 3,687 shares were bought by CAMERON SUSAN M., worth $99,844. CLONINGER KRISS III had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,620. SZOSTAK M ANNE bought $81,815 worth of stock. 3,700 shares were bought by GOINGS E V, worth $99,622.