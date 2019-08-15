EPS for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Expected At $-0.24; HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (HDSLF) Shorts Up By 300%

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $-0.24 EPS on September, 3 before the open.After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.11% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 29,254 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. HDSLF’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 200 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF)’s short sellers to cover HDSLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.56% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0251. About 66,000 shares traded or 858.61% up from the average. HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDSLF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $536.50 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has $2900 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 59.61% above currents $16.54 stock price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.