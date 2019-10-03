EPS for Tucows Inc. (TC) Expected At $0.44; Penn National Gaming (PENN)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 97 funds increased or started new positions, while 85 sold and decreased equity positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. The funds in our database reported: 109.94 million shares, up from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Penn National Gaming Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 58 Increased: 70 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 32.31% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. T_TC’s profit would be $4.66M giving it 39.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Tucows Inc.’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 1,200 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 8.11% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. for 5.80 million shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 3.01 million shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 457,543 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc., a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 524,412 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has declined 37.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company has market cap of $733.64 million. It operates in two divisions, Network Access Services and Domain Services. It has a 49.11 P/E ratio. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.