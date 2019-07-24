EPS for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Expected At $0.11; Union Pacific Has 0.88 Sentiment

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 526 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 598 sold and reduced stakes in Union Pacific Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 522.47 million shares, down from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Union Pacific Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 52 to 65 for an increase of 13. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 550 Increased: 366 New Position: 160.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 44.12 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 14.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation for 363,446 shares. Skylands Capital Llc owns 425,125 shares or 9.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has 9.13% invested in the company for 7.73 million shares. The Australia-based Rare Infrastructure Ltd has invested 8.21% in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

