EPS for TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Expected At $-0.04; T-mobile US (TMUS) Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, TSO3 Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.38. About 61,424 shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

T-mobile US Inc (TMUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 215 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 211 sold and decreased stock positions in T-mobile US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 263.18 million shares, up from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding T-mobile US Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 24 to 22 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 161 Increased: 155 New Position: 60.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $66.42 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 12.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. for 455,724 shares. Tekne Capital Management Llc owns 644,253 shares or 11.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 11.03% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The New York-based Corvex Management Lp has invested 8.58% in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 501,208 shares.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.43M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

TSO3 Inc. engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. The company has market cap of $35.53 million. The company's principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells the STERIZONE 125L+ sterilizer, which is designed for terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices, and is intended for the reprocessing of general instruments, rigid channel instruments, and single/multi-channel rigid endoscopes, as well as short and long single/multi-channel flexible endoscopes; and STERIZONE CI+ chemical indicator in Canada.