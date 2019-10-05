EPS for TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Expected At $-0.04; Maiden Holdings LTD Has 0.38 Sentiment

Maiden Holdings LTD (MHLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 0.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 20 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 52 cut down and sold stock positions in Maiden Holdings LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 30.39 million shares, down from 38.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Maiden Holdings LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 23 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.0298 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7001. About 90,358 shares traded. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) has declined 94.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MHLD News: 09/05/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 101.8%; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Following Strategic Review Announcement; 06/04/2018 – Maiden Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 20C, EST. 21C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTD MHLD.O : JMP SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM MARKET OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Maiden Holdings 1Q EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Management LLC Exits Maiden Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Maiden Holdings 1Q Net $22.3M; 29/05/2018 – Maiden Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CATALINA HOLDINGS (BERMUDA) LTD REPORTS A 5.01 PCT STAKE IN MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTD MHLD.O AS OF MARCH 22 – SEC FILING

683 Capital Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. for 7.88 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 207,122 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 223,232 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 188,684 shares.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.96 million. It operates in two divisions, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. It currently has negative earnings. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

