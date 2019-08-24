EPS for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Expected At $-0.13; Youngevity International (YGYI) SI Increased By 9.44%

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $-0.13 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s analysts see -1,400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 95,724 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Some Historical YGYI News: 06/03/2018 YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION of VIAVIENTE; 29/03/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.35; 14/05/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 10/04/2018 – CLR Roasters Increases Capacity on Single Serve Production Line; 25/04/2018 – Youngevity Announces Asia Convention Event Is Being Held Next Month in Malaysia

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related services and products through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $129.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $255.81 million. The firm offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

