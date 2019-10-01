EPS for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Expected At $0.21; 3 Analysts Covering Inphi (IPHI)

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $8000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $62.20’s average target is 3.25% above currents $60.24 stock price. Inphi had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Friday, September 20 report. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $55 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 29,081 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 9,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Technology Ltd Liability reported 96,476 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 27,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 265,119 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 19,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Aqr Cap Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,662 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 36,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 31,200 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 290,753 shares.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Among 2 analysts covering Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tronox Holdings has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 127.57% above currents $7.69 stock price. Tronox Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19.