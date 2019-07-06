EPS for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Expected At $0.09; City Holding Co Has 1.43 Sentiment

City Holding Co (CHCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 66 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 46 sold and decreased stock positions in City Holding Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 11.14 million shares, down from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding City Holding Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 70.97% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. TROX’s profit would be $16.87M giving it 35.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tronox Holdings plc’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 748,562 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX SEES $25M-$30M PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ASSET SALE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Limited Partnership stated it has 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 45,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. The insider JONES GINGER M bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4. 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 was made by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 616.67 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $15 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the shares of TROX in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 30,890 shares traded. City Holding Company (CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY)

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.42M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $60,768 activity.