EPS for trivago N.V. (TRVG) Expected At $0.02; Wexford Capital LP Has Raised By $8.32 Million Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Analysts expect trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. TRVG’s profit would be $7.04 million giving it 55.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, trivago N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 244,310 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 25/04/2018 – TRIVAGO 1Q REV. EU259.4M, EST. EU258.3M; 05/04/2018 TRIVAGO FILES TO OFFER UP TO $500M AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHRS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 16/05/2018 – trivago N.V.: Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Total Revenue Returning to Growth Trajectory in Second Half of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO BUYS

Wexford Capital Lp increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 281.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 41,790 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 56,660 shares with $11.29 million value, up from 14,870 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $48.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 1.13M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Trust invested in 0.09% or 4,668 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 19,897 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 18,996 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt owns 2,450 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.05% or 2,114 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares holds 182,841 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,276 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,224 shares. Adirondack Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 214,817 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Wexford Capital LP has invested 1.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Northeast Inv accumulated 2,524 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 187,558 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 12.75% above currents $182.6 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of NSC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 5,282 shares to 1,460 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 81,703 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.