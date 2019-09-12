EPS for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) Expected At $0.57; NRG Energy (NRG) Has 0.69 Sentiment

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 146 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 212 reduced and sold stock positions in NRG Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 234.04 million shares, down from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NRG Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 60 Reduced: 152 Increased: 98 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBK’s profit would be $14.94 million giving it 13.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 35,572 shares traded. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has declined 17.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TBK News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW SUSPENDS COVERAGE (NOT CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM); PREVIOUS RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – UPON CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, INTERSTATE CAPITAL WILL OPERATE AS INTERSTATE CAPITAL, A TRIUMPH COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 16/05/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp: 1Q Net Interest Income $47.1M Vs. $45.8M Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q EPS 56c; 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE, L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE

The stock increased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 2.02 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

Brahman Capital Corp. holds 20.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. for 6.01 million shares. Permian Investment Partners Lp owns 1.72 million shares or 13.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Bank Of Raymore has 7.78% invested in the company for 602,930 shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 4.7% in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 519,484 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.09 million for 5.16 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.77 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

