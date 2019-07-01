EPS for Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Expected At $1.88; Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $2.4 EPS. TSE’s profit would be $76.77M giving it 5.42 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Trinseo S.A.’s analysts see 72.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 210,025 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. See Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) latest ratings:

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TSE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 1.86M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q