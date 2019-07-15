EPS for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Expected At $0.28; Greenlight Capital Has Increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding By $14.58 Million

Analysts expect Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TRN’s profit would be $36.35M giving it 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Trinity Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 954,740 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s acquisition of Express sent to Ofcom; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star

Greenlight Capital Inc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc acquired 317,000 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 4.16M shares with $193.75M value, up from 3.85 million last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 967,096 shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 676,648 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raffles Associates Lp invested 5.99% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 77,692 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.51% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 2,710 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,850 shares. Pggm holds 0.05% or 211,324 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 100,841 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.67% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 505,347 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 56,806 shares. 8,211 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.15M shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 71,657 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TRN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of TRN in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

