EPS for TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Expected At $0.56; American States Water Co Has 1.21 Sentiment

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter's $0.76 EPS. TNET's profit would be $39.20 million giving it 31.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, TriNet Group, Inc.'s analysts see -35.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 161,993 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

American States Water Co (AWR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 98 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 81 sold and reduced holdings in American States Water Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 25.70 million shares, down from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American States Water Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 24.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.44 per share. AWR’s profit will be $19.14 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.57% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in American States Water Company for 414,501 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 261,321 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 292,826 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,195 shares.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.48 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

