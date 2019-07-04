EPS for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Expected At $0.48; Shorts at Digi International (DGII) Raised By 16.87%

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. TRMB’s profit would be $122.69 million giving it 23.93 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Trimble Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 655,533 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) had an increase of 16.87% in short interest. DGII’s SI was 116,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.87% from 99,600 shares previously. With 346,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII)’s short sellers to cover DGII’s short positions. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 123,915 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT; 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. BERGLUND STEVEN W had sold 381,675 shares worth $14.40 million. 85,000 shares valued at $3.23 million were sold by JOHANSSON ULF J on Friday, February 8. The insider FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Trimble Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 5,000 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 127,180 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 11,070 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 11,787 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% or 9,335 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Asset Management One reported 184,961 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.03% stake. 367,067 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 350,782 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Vident Advisory Lc owns 332,769 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The company??s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 40.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $362.81 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 30.79 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. Another trade for 41,000 shares valued at $553,484 was made by Riley Kevin C. on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, February 11 Nyland Jon A. sold $437,395 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 33,071 shares.