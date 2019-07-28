EPS for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Expected At $0.48; Evercore Wealth Management Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position By $575,488

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. TRMB’s profit would be $120.78M giving it 23.35 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Trimble Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 788,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,496 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 116,825 shares with $15.06 million value, up from 112,329 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Trimble Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares accumulated 22,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Management has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Wells Fargo Mn holds 112,864 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 27,985 are owned by Thomas Story Son Lc. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 4,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment House Ltd Liability invested in 0.93% or 213,334 shares. Agf Invests America reported 219,942 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 11,070 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 665,400 shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,999 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 73,884 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Argent Trust Com invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. $14.40 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. The insider FOSBURGH BRYN sold 13,573 shares worth $526,893. 85,000 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by JOHANSSON ULF J.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.28 billion. The company??s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 39.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny owns 134,631 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 43,804 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 0.45% or 22,515 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 2.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 68.06M shares. Luminus Ltd Company accumulated 0.77% or 279,100 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt owns 113,607 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Rech Investors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6.38M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 725,792 shares. Quadrant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,239 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 139,642 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 8,085 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 42,768 shares to 25,592 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 12,491 shares and now owns 180,953 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) was reduced too.