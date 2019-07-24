EPS for TriMas (TRS) Expected At $0.50; NEINOR HOMES SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (NNRHF) Shorts Increased By 4.81%

Analysts expect TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TRS’s profit would be $22.84 million giving it 15.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, TriMas Corporation’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 74,724 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY

NEINOR HOMES SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:NNRHF) had an increase of 4.81% in short interest. NNRHF’s SI was 556,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.81% from 530,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5560 days are for NEINOR HOMES SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:NNRHF)’s short sellers to cover NNRHF’s short positions. It closed at $12.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Neinor Homes, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and sells land for residential use in Spain. The company has market cap of $908.31 million. The firm operates through Legacy, Development, and Asset Management-Servicing divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the disposal of multi-unit new property, remnants of new property, industrial warehouses, hotels, premises, offices, and land.

Among 2 analysts covering TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TriMas had 3 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets.

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWPX vs. TRS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TriMas Aerospace Awarded Two New Fastener Contracts at Paris Air Show – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TriMas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TriMas Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Pzena Investment Management Limited Company owns 1.79M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 10,279 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 11,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 70,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Mawer has 0.17% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 804,441 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6,790 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.09% or 12,408 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De holds 0.07% or 30,972 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% or 27,100 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Victory Capital Management accumulated 1.95M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 34,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.