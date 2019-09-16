EPS for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Expected At $-0.06; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Trilogy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.61 lastly. It is down 10.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500.

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 77 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold their positions in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 39.92 million shares, up from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 16.89 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 187,645 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.89% invested in the company for 791,526 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 683,713 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 155,574 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN)

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (NYSE:HMN) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Horace Mann’s $10000 Fall into Funding sweepstakes to benefit educators – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) Share Price Gain of 40% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.