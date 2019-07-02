EPS for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Expected At $-0.06; Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Trilogy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 1.55M shares traded or 997.22% up from the average. Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) has risen 101.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has $66 highest and $58 lowest target. $62’s average target is 9.44% above currents $56.65 stock price. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $415.29 million. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $776.11 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.